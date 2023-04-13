Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.73-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.57-$0.62 EPS.

Vontier Stock Up 1.2 %

Vontier stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vontier by 89,500.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vontier by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

