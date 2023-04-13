Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €41.45 ($45.05) and last traded at €42.00 ($45.65). 4,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.05 ($45.71).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on Vossloh in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on Vossloh in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

