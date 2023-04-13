VVS Finance (VVS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $477,602.53

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $117.61 million and approximately $477,602.53 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 71,445,847,034,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,212,504,781,059 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

