W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.00

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 95.80 ($1.19), with a volume of 67069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.80 ($1.17).

The firm has a market cap of £642.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,759.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.95.

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. The company uses its proprietary technology to enhance performance of commercial road transport operators by providing a range of integrated services, including frictionless energy and toll payments, tax refunds, vehicle information and telematics, smart routing, and other services, including through its Road Lords app.

