W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Shares Down 3.1%

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $633.90 and last traded at $635.15. 39,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 291,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $655.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $670.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.