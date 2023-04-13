Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Walmart by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,124,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $159,657,000 after acquiring an additional 221,139 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 86,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $24,194,290.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,630,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,642,497,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.34.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.87. 1,767,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $401.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

