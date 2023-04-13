Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.97. 713,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,406,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $401.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.