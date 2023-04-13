Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.97. 713,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,406,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.09 and a 200 day moving average of $142.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

