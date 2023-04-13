Waltonchain Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $17.90 million and approximately $810,819.88 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,210,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,235,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

