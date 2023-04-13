Wanchain (WAN) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $54.10 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00037631 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,395,626 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars.

