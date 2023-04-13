Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.73

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.73 and last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 9740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $564.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $55.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 15.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Constance A. Howes bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,012.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,243,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 84,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 37,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,472,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

