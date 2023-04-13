WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys 8,060 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average is $89.74. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

