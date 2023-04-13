WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 293,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

