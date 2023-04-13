WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.4 %

UPS opened at $189.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.10 and its 200 day moving average is $178.39. The stock has a market cap of $163.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

