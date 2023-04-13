WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $162.54 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $144.81 and a twelve month high of $183.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

