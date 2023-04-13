WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,471,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 59,752 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $332.56 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $261.80 and a 12-month high of $367.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.31 and its 200 day moving average is $301.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

