WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Invests $434,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.