WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSIG opened at $18.92 on Thursday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $20.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

