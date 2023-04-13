WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Takes $517,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 384,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 122,908 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of STWD stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.