Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) recently:

4/10/2023 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2023 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.27. 335,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $113,573,000 after buying an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,362,917 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $83,232,000 after buying an additional 161,042 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,328,491 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $51,658,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,232,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,641,000 after buying an additional 50,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

