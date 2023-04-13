Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for nCino (NCNO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) recently:
- 4/4/2023 – nCino was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.
- 3/29/2023 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $33.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2023 – nCino had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2023 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2023 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2023 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2023 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2023 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2023 – nCino was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/13/2023 – nCino was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.
nCino Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.34. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34.
Insider Activity
In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $57,526.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,666,666.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,684 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Oil Stocks Rebounding Off Multi-Month Lows
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.