Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for nCino (NCNO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) recently:

4/4/2023 – nCino was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

3/29/2023 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $33.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – nCino had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2023 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – nCino was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/13/2023 – nCino was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

nCino Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.34. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34.

Insider Activity

In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $57,526.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,666,666.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,684 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 44.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in nCino by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in nCino by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in nCino by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

