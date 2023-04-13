Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 35,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 476,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $39.46. 4,867,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,892,494. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

