Werner Enterprises, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Werner Enterprises has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after buying an additional 812,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $19,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 263,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 526,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,216,000 after purchasing an additional 258,893 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

