Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.94.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 520.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Stories

