WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 11,644 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,644 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $182.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $251.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

