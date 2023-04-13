Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on WAL. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,629,000 after acquiring an additional 127,683 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.