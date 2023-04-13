Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WAL. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,629,000 after acquiring an additional 127,683 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

