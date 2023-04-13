Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Trading 9.8% Higher

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 2,246,882 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 750,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).

Westminster Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.76. The company has a market cap of £4.53 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Westminster Group Company Profile

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

