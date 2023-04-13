WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 42,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,960,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE C opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

