WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 469.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.16.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

