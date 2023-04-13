WFA of San Diego LLC Buys Shares of 200 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IYH opened at $281.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $295.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.94.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

