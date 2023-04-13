WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases Shares of 1,170 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 66.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on B. Truist Financial upped their target price on Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:B opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 256.00%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

