WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases Shares of 4,401 Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 62,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44,328 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,623,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

PTBD opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

