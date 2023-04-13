WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $81,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after buying an additional 174,097 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $384.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $405.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.07. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

