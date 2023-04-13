WFA of San Diego LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 9.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,169 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

