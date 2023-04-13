WFA of San Diego LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 9.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,169 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Consolidated Edison Stock Performance
NYSE ED opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.37.
Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Oil Stocks Rebounding Off Multi-Month Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.