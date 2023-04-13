WFA of San Diego LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Illumina by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $226.88 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $352.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

