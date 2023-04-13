WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,447.83

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,447.83 ($17.93) and traded as high as GBX 1,488 ($18.43). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,485 ($18.39), with a volume of 405,960 shares changing hands.

WH Smith Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,556.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,449.16.

WH Smith Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a GBX 9.10 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a travel retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Travel and High Street. The company offers news, books, health and beauty products, souvenirs, digital accessories, and food and drink products for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 1,196 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

