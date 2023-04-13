Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,768.08

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,768.08 ($34.28) and traded as high as GBX 3,004 ($37.20). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 2,988 ($37.00), with a volume of 261,632 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($52.01) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($43.47) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.34) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,690 ($45.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,007.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,771.81. The firm has a market cap of £6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,948.70, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, insider Fumbi Chima purchased 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,108 ($38.49) per share, for a total transaction of £29,743.56 ($36,834.13). Also, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,140 ($38.89) per share, for a total transaction of £8,635 ($10,693.50). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,490 shares of company stock worth $10,787,980. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

