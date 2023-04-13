William Allan Corp Acquires 99 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

William Allan Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,450,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.45.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $289.80. 321,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

