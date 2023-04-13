William Allan Corp Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

William Allan Corp lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 2.5% of William Allan Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,042. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.81. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

