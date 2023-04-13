William Allan Corp Sells 115 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

William Allan Corp lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.4% of William Allan Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,392,000 after purchasing an additional 772,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,479,000 after purchasing an additional 664,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.86. The stock had a trading volume of 507,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,155. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $190.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

