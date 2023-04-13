Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $20,119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after buying an additional 159,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 180.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after buying an additional 145,882 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.3 %

WSM opened at $117.98 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.88 and its 200-day moving average is $122.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.06%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

