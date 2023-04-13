WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.72 and last traded at $62.51. Approximately 105,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 244,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.36.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLN. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 19.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 428,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after buying an additional 69,608 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $979,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,254,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

