WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.03 and last traded at $43.91. Approximately 102,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 207,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 764.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 845.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

