Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock opened at $220.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

