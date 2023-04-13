Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,418,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 118,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 49,426 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $123.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.60. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.