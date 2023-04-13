Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after acquiring an additional 796,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,622,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,691,000 after purchasing an additional 357,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.