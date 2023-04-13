Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

