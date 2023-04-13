Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 5,510 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 253.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $45.51.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,119.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.