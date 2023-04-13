Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,629 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after buying an additional 703,770 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,536,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,281.7% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 526,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after buying an additional 517,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after buying an additional 484,663 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

