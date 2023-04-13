WOW-token (WOW) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $284.89 million and approximately $3.94 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02850047 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

